Bahrain GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

14/04/2017

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:31.310 132.586 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.351 0.041
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:31.376 0.066
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.478 0.168
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.594 0.284
6 Hulkenberg Renault 1:31.883 0.573
7 Massa Williams 1:32.079 0.769
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.245 0.935
9 Grosjean Haas 1:32.505 1.195
10 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:32.707 1.397
11 Magnussen Haas 1:32.854 1.544
12 Ocon Force India 1:32.875 1.565
13 Palmer Renault 1:32.876 1.566
14 Alonso McLaren 1:32.897 1.587
15 Perez Force India 1:33.319 2.009
16 Stroll Williams 1:33.361 2.051
17 Ericsson Sauber 1:33.944 2.634
18 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:34.072 2.762
19 Wehrlein Sauber 1:34.117 2.807
20 Vandoorne McLaren 1:34.230 2.920

