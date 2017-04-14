Site logo

Bahrain GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

14/04/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:32.697 130.602 mph
2 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:33.097 0.400
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.566 0.869
4 Perez Force India 1:34.095 1.398
5 Massa Williams 1:34.246 1.549
6 Stroll Williams 1:34.322 1.625
7 Ocon Force India 1:34.332 1.635
8 Alonso McLaren 1:34.372 1.675
9 Grosjean Haas 1:34.564 1.867
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.636 1.939
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:34.838 2.141
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:34.927 2.230
13 Vandoorne McLaren 1:34.997 2.300
14 Bottas Mercedes 1:35.002 2.305
15 Palmer Renault 1:35.068 2.371
16 Magnussen Haas 1:35.579 2.882
17 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.888 3.191
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:35.959 3.262
19 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:36.079 3.382
20 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:42.333 9.636

