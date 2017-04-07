Site logo

Chinese GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

07/04/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:50.491 110.358 mph
2 Massa Williams 1:52.086 1.595
3 Stroll Williams 1:52.507 2.016
4 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:52.840 2.349
5 Grosjean Haas 1:53.039 2.548
6 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:53.314 2.823
7 Alonso McLaren 1:53.520 3.029
8 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:54.038 3.547
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:54.664 4.173
10 Magnussen Haas 1:55.104 4.613
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:55.608 5.117
12 Vandoorne McLaren 1:57.445 6.954
13 Ericsson Sauber 2:15.138 24.647
14 Giovinazzi Sauber 2:15.281 24.790

