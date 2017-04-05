Both Ferrari drivers on duty for Thursday press conference

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen both on duty at Thursday's official press conference.

As in Melbourne, the official Thursday press conference will be a two-parter, with three drivers on duty at a time.

Part one will see Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen joined by Melbourne winner Sebastian Vettel, who also took part in the Thursday press conference in Australia.

Part two sees Pascal Wehrlein stand-in, Antonio Giovinazzi, joined by Carlos Sainz and the ever-chatty Kimi Raikkonen.

Friday sees Cyril Abiteboul joined by fellow team principles Robert Fernley, Monisha Kaltenborn, Guenther Steiner and Franz Tost.