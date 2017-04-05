Site logo

Both Ferrari drivers on duty for Thursday press conference

NEWS STORY
05/04/2017

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen both on duty at Thursday's official press conference.

As in Melbourne, the official Thursday press conference will be a two-parter, with three drivers on duty at a time.

Part one will see Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen joined by Melbourne winner Sebastian Vettel, who also took part in the Thursday press conference in Australia.

Part two sees Pascal Wehrlein stand-in, Antonio Giovinazzi, joined by Carlos Sainz and the ever-chatty Kimi Raikkonen.

Friday sees Cyril Abiteboul joined by fellow team principles Robert Fernley, Monisha Kaltenborn, Guenther Steiner and Franz Tost.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss