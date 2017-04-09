Site logo

Chinese GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
09/04/2017

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 44 1:35.378 127.845 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 40 1:35.423 0.045
3 Bottas Mercedes 41 1:35.849 0.471
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 42 1:36.003 0.625
5 Massa Williams 50 1:36.511 1.133
6 Perez Force India 55 1:36.531 1.153
7 Verstappen Red Bull 51 1:36.722 1.344
8 Ricciardo Red Bull 36 1:36.791 1.413
9 Ocon Force India 55 1:37.036 1.658
10 Sainz Toro Rosso 30 1:37.398 2.020
11 Magnussen Haas 35 1:37.528 2.150
12 Grosjean Haas 50 1:37.551 2.173
13 Hulkenberg Renault 36 1:38.015 2.637
14 Palmer Renault 47 1:38.181 2.803
15 Alonso McLaren 31 1:39.496 4.118
16 Ericsson Sauber 50 1:39.732 4.354
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 18 1:40.090 4.712
18 Vandoorne McLaren 15 1:41.460 6.082

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai, here.

