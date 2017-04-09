Site logo

Chinese GP: Result

NEWS STORY
09/04/2017

Full result of the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 56 1h 37:36.160
2 Vettel Ferrari 56 + 0:06.250
3 Verstappen Red Bull 56 + 0:45.192
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 56 + 0:46.035
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 56 + 0:48.076
6 Bottas Mercedes 56 + 0:48.808
7 Sainz Toro Rosso 56 + 1:12.893
8 Magnussen Haas 55 + 1 Lap
9 Perez Force India 55 + 1 Lap
10 Ocon Force India 55 + 1 Lap
11 Grosjean Haas 55 + 1 Lap
12 Hulkenberg Renault 55 + 1 Lap
13 Palmer Renault 55 + 1 Lap
14 Massa Williams 55 + 1 Lap
15 Ericsson Sauber 55 + 1 Lap
16 Alonso McLaren 33 Fuel Pressure
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 18 Retired
18 Vandoorne McLaren 17 Fuel Pressure
19 Giovinazzi Sauber 3 Accident
20 Stroll Williams 0 Accident

