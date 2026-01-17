Hamilton to get new race engineer

Lewis Hamilton is to have a new race engineer this season, as Riccardo Adami heads to a new role with Ferrari's driver academy.

A difficult debut for the seven-time world champion with the Maranello outfit, wasn't helped by a fractious relationship with Adami, the Briton repeatedly questioning his engineer's decisions.

From the outset, in Australia, Hamilton, who had enjoyed an almost ideal 'marriage' with Pete 'Bono' Bonnington at Mercedes, was clearly at odds with Adami, telling the Italian to "leave me to it", while at the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, when told the car in front was (Gabriel) Bortoleto, the Briton snapped: "Stop telling me I'm racing people! I know I'm racing him, man. Just leave me to it. I'm racing everyone ahead of me".

And let's not forget Miami, where, as the team deliberated over whether to ask Charles Leclerc to move aside for him, Hamilton famously asked if the team was "having a tea break".

"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula One expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program," said the team is a statement.

"Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position. The appointment of the new Race Engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course."

Joining Minardi in 2002, Adami remained with the Faenza-based outfit as it morphed into Toro Rosso, engineering the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo. In 2015, he followed Vettel to Ferrari and subsequently worked with Carlos Sainz.

During his time with Ferrari, Vettel often questioned the team's decisions, as did Sainz, who, like Hamilton, enjoyed a fractious relationship with Adami, often, publicly questioning decisions.