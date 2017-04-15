Site logo

Bahrain GP: Qualifying - Times

15/04/2017

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:28.769 136.381 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.792 0.023
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:29.247 0.478
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:29.545 0.776
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:29.567 0.798
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.687 0.918
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:29.842 1.073
8 Massa Williams 1:30.074 1.305
9 Grosjean Haas 1:30.763 1.994
10 Palmer Renault 1:31.074 2.305
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:30.923
12 Stroll Williams 1:31.168
13 Wehrlein Sauber 1:31.414
14 Ocon Force India 1:31.684
15 Alonso McLaren No Time
16 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:32.118
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:32.313
18 Perez Force India 1:32.318
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:32.543
20 Magnussen Haas 1:32.900

