Russian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

28/04/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:36.074 136.163 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:36.119 0.045
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.681 0.607
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.174 1.100
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:37.230 1.156
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:37.290 1.216
7 Perez Force India 1:37.457 1.383
8 Massa Williams 1:37.900 1.826
9 Stroll Williams 1:37.944 1.870
10 Ocon Force India 1:38.065 1.991
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:38.496 2.422
12 Magnussen Haas 1:38.747 2.673
13 Alonso McLaren 1:38.813 2.739
14 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:38.976 2.902
15 Palmer Renault 1:39.158 3.084
16 Grosjean Haas 1:39.533 3.459
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:39.541 3.467
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:39.731 3.657
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:40.079 4.005
20 Sirotkin Renault No Time

