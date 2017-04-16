Site logo

Bahrain GP: Result

NEWS STORY
16/04/2017

Full result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 57 1h 33:53.373
2 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:06.660
3 Bottas Mercedes 57 + 0:20.397
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 57 + 0:22.475
5 Ricciardo Red Bull 57 + 0:39.346
6 Massa Williams 57 + 0:54.326
7 Perez Force India 57 + 1:02.606
8 Grosjean Haas 57 + 1:14.865
9 Hulkenberg Renault 57 + 1:20.188
10 Ocon Force India 57 + 1:35.711
11 Wehrlein Sauber 56 + 1 Lap
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 56 + 1 Lap
13 Palmer Renault 56 + 1 Lap
14 Alonso McLaren 54 + 3 Laps
Ericsson Sauber 50 Retired
Sainz Toro Rosso 12 Accident
Stroll Williams 12 Accident
Verstappen Red Bull 11 Brakes
Magnussen Haas 8 Retired
Vandoorne McLaren Did Not Start

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss