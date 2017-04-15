Site logo

Bahrain GP: Qualifying notes - Pirelli

15/04/2017

The fastest-ever lap of the Bahrain International Circuit was set tonight thanks to Valtteri Bottas's pole time of 1m28.769s for Mercedes on the supersoft tyre. Conditions remained warm, with track temperatures of 37 degrees centigrade for the evening qualifying session. Bottas was one of three drivers, together with Hamilton and Vettel, to save a set of supersoft tyres by using only one set of soft tyres in Q1.

Mario Isola: "Today we saw the fastest-ever lap of Bahrain in qualifying, using the supersoft tyre. Depending on track conditions tomorrow, drivers might opt for a one-stop or a two-stop strategy.There's still enough of a time difference between the soft and the supersoft tyre to make some variations in strategy possible. As the teams seem very closely matched in terms of race pace, this could well make the difference."

