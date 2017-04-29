Ferrari and Renault break curfew

On Friday night, team personnel of both Ferrari and Renault, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eight hour period which commenced at 01:00 on 29 April, eleven hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three hours before the scheduled start time of P3.

This was the first of the two individual exceptions permitted for the both teams during the season and no further action should be taken.

While it is not clear what necessitated Ferrari working through the night, though some cite a sensor issue on Kimi Raikkonen's car, Renault opted to change the survival cell on Jolyon Palmer's car which is to undergo re-scrutineering as a result. The French team revealing the move was a "precautionary decision after it received a lot of heat caused by an exhaust leak".