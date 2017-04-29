Site logo

Ferrari and Renault break curfew

NEWS STORY
29/04/2017

On Friday night, team personnel of both Ferrari and Renault, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eight hour period which commenced at 01:00 on 29 April, eleven hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three hours before the scheduled start time of P3.

This was the first of the two individual exceptions permitted for the both teams during the season and no further action should be taken.

While it is not clear what necessitated Ferrari working through the night, though some cite a sensor issue on Kimi Raikkonen's car, Renault opted to change the survival cell on Jolyon Palmer's car which is to undergo re-scrutineering as a result. The French team revealing the move was a "precautionary decision after it received a lot of heat caused by an exhaust leak".

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss