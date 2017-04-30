Site logo

Russian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
30/04/2017

Full result of the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 52 1h 28:08.743
2 Vettel Ferrari 52 + 0:00.617
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 52 + 0:11.000
4 Hamilton Mercedes 52 + 0:36.320
5 Verstappen Red Bull 52 + 1:00.416
6 Perez Force India 52 + 1:26.788
7 Ocon Force India 52 + 1:35.004
8 Hulkenberg Renault 52 + 1:36.188
9 Massa Williams 51 + 1 Lap
10 Sainz Toro Rosso 51 + 1 Lap
11 Stroll Williams 51 + 1 Lap
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 51 + 1 Lap
13 Magnussen Haas 51 + 1 Lap
14 Vandoorne McLaren 51 + 1 Lap
15 Ericsson Sauber 51 + 1 Lap
16 Wehrlein Sauber 50 + 2 Laps
Ricciardo Red Bull 5 Brakes
Alonso McLaren 0 Did Not Start
Palmer Renault 0 Accident
Grosjean Haas 0 Accident

