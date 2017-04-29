Site logo

Russian GP: Qualifying - Times

29/04/2017

Full times from today's qualifying session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.194 140.370 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.253 0.059
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.289 0.095
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.767 0.573
5 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:34.905 1.711
6 Massa Williams 1:35.110 1.916
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.161 1.967
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:35.285 2.091
9 Perez Force India 1:35.337 2.143
10 Ocon Force India 1:35.430 2.236
11 Sainz Toro Rosso 1:35.948
12 Stroll Williams 1:35.964
13 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:35.968
14 Magnussen Haas 1:36.017
15 Alonso McLaren 1:36.660
16 Palmer Renault 1:36.462
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:37.070
18 Wehrlein Sauber 1:37.332
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:37.507
20 Grosjean Haas 1:37.620

