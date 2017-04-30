Site logo

Russian GP: Fastest Race Laps

30/04/2017

Fastest times posted by each driver during the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Raikkonen Ferrari 49 1:36.844 135.080 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 49 1:37.312 0.468
3 Bottas Mercedes 49 1:37.367 0.523
4 Massa Williams 45 1:38.232 1.388
5 Kvyat Toro Rosso 50 1:38.300 1.456
6 Hamilton Mercedes 18 1:38.398 1.554
7 Hulkenberg Renault 52 1:38.418 1.574
8 Verstappen Red Bull 47 1:38.429 1.585
9 Perez Force India 51 1:38.661 1.817
10 Ocon Force India 50 1:38.745 1.901
11 Sainz Toro Rosso 51 1:38.858 2.014
12 Stroll Williams 50 1:38.870 2.026
13 Magnussen Haas 40 1:39.566 2.722
14 Vandoorne McLaren 47 1:39.790 2.946
15 Ericsson Sauber 48 1:39.835 2.991
16 Wehrlein Sauber 37 1:40.922 4.078
17 Ricciardo Red Bull 4 1:42.285 5.441

