Red Bull gets aggressive in Monaco tyre choice

Seeking to close the gap following a difficult weekend in Spain tyres choice for Monaco sees Red Bull get aggressive.

The Austrian team, like Williams and Renault has opted for the maximum 11 sets of the ultrasoft rubber, choosing just one set apiece of the supersoft and soft.

Ferrari, Force India, McLaren, Haas and Sauber are slightly less aggressive, opting for 10 sets of the purple banded rubber, while Mercedes and Toro Rosso will take just nine sets.

Curiously, Jenson Button, who is standing in for Indy-bound Fernando Alonso, is the only driver to have opted for two sets of the soft tyres.

Monaco marks the first race this where the teams have been free to make their own choices in terms of tyre sets.