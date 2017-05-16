Site logo

Red Bull gets aggressive in Monaco tyre choice

NEWS STORY
16/05/2017

Seeking to close the gap following a difficult weekend in Spain tyres choice for Monaco sees Red Bull get aggressive.

The Austrian team, like Williams and Renault has opted for the maximum 11 sets of the ultrasoft rubber, choosing just one set apiece of the supersoft and soft.

Ferrari, Force India, McLaren, Haas and Sauber are slightly less aggressive, opting for 10 sets of the purple banded rubber, while Mercedes and Toro Rosso will take just nine sets.

Curiously, Jenson Button, who is standing in for Indy-bound Fernando Alonso, is the only driver to have opted for two sets of the soft tyres.

Monaco marks the first race this where the teams have been free to make their own choices in terms of tyre sets.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss