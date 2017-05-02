Ecclestone dismisses Sepang criticism

As Malaysia prepares for its final F1 Grand Prix, instead opting to throw its weight behind MotoGP, Sepang boss Razlan Razali has been highly vocal, insisting that F1 bosses could learn from their two-wheeled rivals.

However, he was particularly incensed by comments Bernie Ecclestone made in Bahrain, when the former F1 boss claimed he had made a mistake in charging circuits too much to host races. Razali claiming that the Briton's comments made track owners "look like idiots" and "showed a lack of respect".

"Nobody made him look stupid, and it's difficult to make people look stupid. If they are, they are," Ecclestone told Reuters. "They have done a very good job with the motorcycles, he's fallen in love with the motorbike racing, and they apparently make money.

"With Formula One they don't make money," he continued, "and what I said was - and we talked about a lot of the promoters - we haven't been delivering what they bought. It's not our fault. We don't make the show.

"But thankfully now, if Ferrari keep up their job and the other people do the same, we'll have very good racing and then things should be a lot better for the promoters. They should be able to sell tickets."