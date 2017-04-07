This year to mark final Malaysia Grand Prix

F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches has announced that Malaysia will drop from the calendar after this season's race.

There had been doubts over the event's future for some time after the Malaysian government announced that due to escalating costs and falling ticket demand, it would not fund an extension to its contract which runs out next year.

Consequently, an agreement between Formula 1 and the event's promoters sees Malaysia drop from the calendar this year, with one year remaining on its contract.

On the other hand, announcing the move, Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations for F1, revealed that Germany will join France on the 2018 calendar.

"It's always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula 1 family," Bratches told the official F1 website. "Over nearly two decades, Malaysian Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters.

"As we said in Melbourne, we have big plans for bringing our global fan base closer to the sport than ever before, providing an enhanced digital experience and creating new events. We're looking forward to talking more about these plans as the season progresses.

"We will have 21 exciting events to look forward to in the 2018 calendar, with the additions of the French and German races.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Sepang International Circuit for their hospitality and professionalism over the years, and their ongoing commitment to motorsport."