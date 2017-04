Manor F1 assets up for sale

The assets of the former Manor F1 team go up for sale next month.

The British team, which escaped collapse by the skin of its teeth at the end of 2014, thanks to the intervention of Ovo Energy boss Stephen Fitzpatrick, finally succumbed to its financial woes earlier this year, officially withdrawing from the championship just weeks ahead of the season opener after new investors could not be found.

Tavo Helmund, the driving force behind the return of F1 to the US, and the Circuit of the Americas, subsequently claimed his £22m ($27m) bid for the team was rejected, while other potential buyers included Indonesian Ricardo Gelael, Ron Dennis and a "group of Asian investors" and even Andretti Autosport, representatives of whom were said to have visited the team's Banbury HQ.

Now, the F1 dream, which began as Virgin Racing in 2010, comes to an end as the assets of the defunct outfit are put up for auction.

Up for grabs are the 2017 Manor wind tunnel model and show model, steering wheels, 2014/2015/2016 car parts including 3 tubs, over 200 wheel rims, wheel nuts, tyres, nosecones, panels, engine covers and rear wings as well as pop-up trailers and hospitality trailer and pit lane equipment.

There's also driver and race team clothing, test jigs, engineering & inspection equipment, gazebo’s, banner boards, flight cases, freight cages and a large quantity of consumables, not forgetting office furniture and server units, laptops, monitors and printers.

Bidding for the sale, which is organised by Gordon Brothers, end on 16th May.