Pirelli goes soft for Silverstone

As expected, Pirelli has ditched the hardest tyre compound for British Grand Prix.

Making its 2017 debut in Spain, the choice of the hard compound was questioned before the action even got underway, with Daniel Ricciardo claiming: "The tyres are already hard enough so the harder compounds are just way too hard.

"Hopefully for Barcelona’s sake it’s hot and therefore these harder tyres work, but if it’s cold then it’s going to be a struggle for everyone.”

As it was the hard tyres were barely seen and over the weekend Pirelli admitted that the compound might not be seen again until Suzuka.

Sure enough, today Pirelli announced that it will take the medium, soft and supersoft to Silverstone in July.

One set of medium and one set of soft must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying. The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, unlike the opening five races of the season.

Last season the hard compound was seen in Spain, Britain, Malaysia, Japan and Brazil.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds