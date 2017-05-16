Latifi to make RS17 debut

Renault test driver Nicholas Latifi will get his first outing in the RS17 tomorrow as part of the 2018 tyre development test.

Canadian Latifi, 21, joined Renault last year as test driver as part of a long-term programme. As well as this role, he is a brand ambassador for team partner Infiniti in Canada.

The youngster will take to the track tomorrow, the second day of the test, after Jolyon Palmer drove today.

"This is an exciting next step for Nicholas," said Cyril Abiteboul. "This will offer invaluable experience to him and is a crucial element to preparing Nicholas for other opportunities in the future. The test programme he will run for Pirelli relates to development for 2018 tyres so it's an important duty he has too. We look forward to seeing Nicholas out in action on Wednesday."

"I am extremely honoured to get this opportunity and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the R.S.17 at the same venue I've just been racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship," said Latifi, who is currently sixth in the F2 standings. "As test driver for the team I've completed a number of different aspects of my programme so far, but this is really something special. I'm looking forward to working with the team and Pirelli to deliver everything they require from the day."