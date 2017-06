FIA tightens Montreal track limits

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has a number of corners where drivers have traditionally used the run-offs to their own advantage, most notably the final chicane that leads on to the notorious Wall of Champions and the subsequent pit straight.

That particular corner saw kerbs introduced in 2015 in a bid to prevent drivers who had out-braked themselves heading into it, or merely messed-up, gaining an advantage, forcing them to rejoin the track after winding their way around a strategically placed bollard that forced them to slow.

This has been retained this year along with a couple of other changes.

"Any driver who fails to negotiate turn 9 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the orange kerb element on the apex of the corner, must keep completely to the left of the orange speed bump on the exit of the corner and re-join the track at the far end of the asphalt run-off area," warned Charlie Whiting in a note to the teams today.

"Furthermore, any driver who fails to negotiate turn 14 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the orange kerb element on the apex of the corner, must keep to the left of the red and white polystyrene block and re-join the track at the far end of the asphalt run-off area."

However, he makes clear that these requirements will not automatically apply to a driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, in which case each such case will be judged individually.