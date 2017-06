Canada GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

It has been a disappointing qualifying for the Sauber F1 Team at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Both Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein did not progress to Q2, finishing in P19 and P20 respectively. All in all, the Sauber C36-Ferrari are lacking performance. Pascal Wehrlein made a driving mistake at the end of Q1 – spinning in turn 1 and hitting the barriers, but did not sustain any injuries.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has been a difficult weekend for us so far struggling with low grip, especially yesterday. We were able to make some progress in understanding the tyres better, but we are obviously not fast enough to keep up with the pace of our competitors. It is positive that I feel more comfortable with the car today, and the changes we have made on the car side could help us tomorrow in race conditions."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The spin into the barriers was my mistake. I went too far to the right while breaking in turn one and ended up driving over grass. I am very sorry for the team, especially the mechanics, who have been working so hard since the Monaco race – and today will be another long day for them."