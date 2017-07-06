Site logo

Changes to Red Bull Ring

06/07/2017

As has been the case at all the tracks this year, in light of new regulations which see the cars lapping several seconds quicker than previously, a number of changes have been made at the Red Bull Ring ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Perhaps the strangest change is that the circuit has 'gained a corner... for the curve on the approach to Turn 2 has now been designated a corner and therefore becomes Turn 2, while what was Turn 2 becomes Turn 3… and so on. Consequently, the track now features 10 corners.

The tyre barriers have been increased in depth in Turns 4, 7 and 8, while Tecpro barriers have been added around the guardrail end at the pit entry.

Orange 'baguette' kerbs will only be installed on the exit of Turns 6, 9 and 10, while the spacing between them has been increased to 3.2m.

Furthermore, additional U-drains have been installed in a number of locations in order to help prevent water running across the track.

Finally, at the request of the FIM some 30cm-wide flat kerbs have been installed at the track edge in various places.

In terms of DRS, The first zone has a detection point 360m before Turn 3, with activation 85m after Turn 3, while the second detection point is 10m after Turn 9 with activation 110m after Turn 10.

