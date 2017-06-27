Teams differ on Austrian tyre choice

At the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, McLaren and Force India will lead the way in terms of the ultrasoft compound, both teams taking 10 sets for each driver.

Interestingly however, only Red Bull goes for 9 sets apiece, while Mercedes is one of four teams opting for 8 sets and Ferrari one of three that takes 7.

Choice of the Supersofts is also split, with Haas and Sebastian Vettel on 5, while Bottas, Raikkonen, Stroll and Ericsson elect for 4. Hamilton is one of seven drivers taking 3 sets of the red-banded rubber, while the Red Bull, Force India and McLaren duos take 2.

On 3, Pascal Wehrlein is taking the most sets of softs, while the Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Renault duos, along with Raikkonen, Massa and Ericsson will take two sets of the yellow-banded tyre.

Last year's race, which saw the same three compounds used, saw Lewis Hamilton win using a two-stop strategy that involved starting on the ultrasofts, then switching to a new set of soft and finally a used set of softs.

The other podium finishers, Verstappen and Raikkonen, both used a one-stop strategy, two of only four drivers to do so.