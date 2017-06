Little variation in Baku tyre choices

Pirelli reveals little disparity as drivers pick their tyre sets for the forthcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With the mediums, soft and supersofts on offer, McLaren lead the way in terms of the red-banded tyres, the under-fire Woking outfit taking 10 sets apiece.

While Force India, Toro Rosso and Patrick Wehrlein all decide on 9 sets of the supersofts, the rest opt for 8.

In terms of the soft and medium it’s pretty much even-stevens, while only the Red Bulls, Felipe Massa and Marcus Ericsson take more than one set of the white banded mediums.

Last year's maiden race on the Baku street track saw race-winner Nico Rosberg on a one-stop strategy, starting on the supersofts and then switching to a new set of softs, the same strategy used by the next six drivers.

The highest placed driver on a two-stop strategy was Daniel Ricciardo who finished seventh having started on supersofts before switching to softs and ultimately mediums.