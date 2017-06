Pirelli: Teams against return of tyre war

While the last tyre war saw spending rise and some teams lose out not only because of the manufacturer they opted for but that manufacturer's decision to throw most of its support behind a favoured team, many fans still feel that a tyre war would give F1 the competitive boost it needs.

However, while Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera insists his company would welcome competition rival tyre manufacturers it is the teams that are against the idea.

"We race everywhere in the world, alone and against others. We like competition," he said, according to Motorsport.com. "When we race with the others, we win. We're ready for any competition, with anybody."

However, he then revealed that it is the teams that are against the idea.

"I never heard in the last years or months any will to change," he said.

Asked if a tyre war would increase costs, especially at a time the sport's new owners are trying to reduce spending, he admitted: "It is quite expensive even without competition. But we have a lot of experience, we capitalise a lot of experience in the last few years."

2006 was the last season that witnessed two tyre manufacturers, Bridgestone and Michelin, while Pirelli saw off a bid from the French manufacturer to secure the current deal supply F1 which runs until 2019. Tronchetti Provera admits that he hopes to continue supplying the sport after the current contract expires.

"We're committed," he said. "We see F1 remaining as the most attractive race in the world. Pirelli is the largest supplier of motorsport globally."