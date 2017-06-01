Site logo

Pirelli reveals compounds for Singapore

NEWS STORY
01/06/2017

As was the case in China, Bahrain, Spain and Monaco, and will be the case in Canada, Azerbaijan and Austria, the tyre compounds Pirelli will take to Singapore this year will be the same as last season, albeit wider and heavier.

In Singapore, the fourteenth round of the season, the P Zero Yellow soft, Red supersoft and purple ultrasoft will be used.

One set of soft and one set of supersofts must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, thus making up 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds

Grand Prix Ultra Soft Super Soft Soft Medium Hard
Australia X X X
China X X X
Bahrain X X X
Russia X X X
Spain X X X
Monaco X X X
Canada X X X
Azerbaijan X X X
Austria X X X
Britain X X X
Singapore X X X

