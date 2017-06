Hard compound won't be seen again in 2017

As Pirelli confirms tyre compounds for Belgium and Japan, it appears we have seen the last of the hard compound.

Following complaints made by the teams in Spain, when they told Pirelli they were unable to make its hardest compound work properly, the Italian manufacturer suggested that the orange-banded rubber might not be used again until Japan, even though in 2016 it was used at Silverstone, Malaysia and Brazil in addition to the Spanish and Japanese events.

Today however, as it revealed its tyre choices for the Belgian and Japanese events it became clear the hard tyre will not be seen again this year.

In Belgium, the twelfth round of the season, the P Zero Yellow soft, red supersofts and purple ultrasofts will be used.

One set of softs one and set of supersofts must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In Japan, the sixteenth round of the season, the P Zero White medium, yellow soft and red supersofts will be used.

One set of medium and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds