Pirelli reveals compounds for Malaysia

15/06/2017

As was the case in Australia and Russia, and will be the case at Silverstone, the tyre compounds for this year's Malaysia Grand Prix, the last to be held in the country, will be a step softer than in 2016..

In Malaysia, the fifteenth round of the season, the P Zero White Medium, Yellow soft and Red supersofts will be used.

One set of medium and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, thus making up 13 sets in total for the weekend.

The regulations mean that the tyre sets choice for the long-haul events has to be made by the teams 14 weeks in advance, whereas for the European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds

Grand Prix Ultra Soft Super Soft Soft Medium Hard
Australia X X X
China X X X
Bahrain X X X
Russia X X X
Spain X X X
Monaco X X X
Canada X X X
Azerbaijan X X X
Austria X X X
Britain X X X
Singapore X X X
Malaysia X X X

