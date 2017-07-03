Site logo

Both McLaren drivers to have 'Spec 3' engine in Austria

NEWS STORY
03/07/2017

Honda has confirmed that Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will both have the Spec 3 engine this weekend in Austria.

The latest specification power unit was used by Alonso in the Friday sessions in Azerbaijan, but with the Spaniard due to start from the back of the grid and the fact the new unit hadn't been fully mapped, Honda opted to hold back the unit and instead revert to the Spec 2 power unit for Saturday and the race.

Following further work since the Baku event however, Yusuke Hasegawa today confirmed that the both drivers will have the Spec 3 unit for the entire Spielberg weekend.

"We tested the updated PU, the Spec 3, with Fernando on Friday and we were able to confirm some progress in terms of the power output," he said.

"We have proceeded with the mapping back at the factory utilising the data we collected, and we are going to bring the Spec 3 for both drivers this weekend," he added.

"I think we have some improvements in our competitiveness and I am looking forward to seeing our performance in Austria," he concluded.

"While the result in Azerbaijan was nothing to truly celebrate, it was a sign that we are working well and able to capitalise whenever an opportunity presents itself," added team boss Eric Boullier. "With a number of improvements planned for the Austrian weekend, not least the proposed upgrade from Honda, I'm hopeful that we'll be in a position to get amid the other midfield runners and take a useful step forwards."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by mickl, 30 minutes ago

"if you scratch your fingernails on the writing on the cam cover it says 'Cummins Diesel' underneath......."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by -ape-, 54 minutes ago

"next year one car with Honda engine ,another with Merc ( or Renault ) so we can see how good the chassis really is .(?)"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss