Calls for Baku kerb changes

Speaking at the drivers' briefing on Friday evening, Sergio Perez led the calls for the kerb at the notorious Turn 8 to be modified.

Turn 8 is the left-hander which marks the beginning of the twisty climb up the hill around the castle. While it caused problems for most drivers, it was the scene of heavy crashes for both Perez, in the opening session, and Jolyon Palmer in the second, not to mention numerous incidents in the two F2 sessions.

On a day where "nightmare" tyres saw every driver head down the track's various escape roads at some point or another, the drivers felt the Turn 8 kerb warranted particular attention.

"The kerb is quite difficult, and it's not so easy to ride that for us," said Perez following the briefing. "It's quite narrow and we asked Charlie to try to have a look to see if we can change it because we all feel that because it's so narrow it's very easy to make a mistake.

"I also think the kerb is a bit on the high side," he added, "I think Charlie will have a look and will try to improve it for us for tomorrow. He said he would try to make a compromise, but he didn't say what, I think he's looking to see what's the best compromise he can make."

