FIA modifies Turn 8

Following suggestions made at last night's drivers' briefing, the FIA has modified Turn 8 ahead of the second day of the Azerbaijan weekend.

The corner, which marks the beginning of the tight, twisty climb up past the castle, witnessed a number of incidents not least crashes involving Sergio Perez and Jolyon Palmer.

Overnight, the kerb on the apex of turn 8 has been shortened and the track edge re-aligned, while an additional row of TecPro barriers have been inserted on the first part or the barrier on the exit of turn 8.

Speaking following the briefing, Perez said: "The kerb is quite difficult, and it's not so easy to ride that for us. It's quite narrow and we asked Charlie to try to have a look to see if we can change it because we all feel that because it's so narrow it's very easy to make a mistake. I also think the kerb is a bit on the high side."