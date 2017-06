Further penalties for McLaren pair

Fernando Alonso, who like his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, began the Baku weekend knowing that he had a 15-place grid penalty after Honda opted to issue both drivers with revised MGU-Hs and new turbocharges, has been hit with another penalty.

Yesterday, the Spaniard used an upgraded 'Spec 3' ICE (internal combustion engine) unit in both sessions, though he subsequently encountered a gearbox issue.

While the new 'Spec 3' unit was claimed to be part of his 'pool' and therefore not subject to penalty, Honda subsequently opted to fit a brand new 'Spec 2' unit which was not part of his allowed allocation.

In addition to the new ICE, a new MGU-H and MGU-K adds a further 25 grid places to his original 15, thereby bringing his total up to 40.

Vandoorne 'only' picks up an additional 15 places - on top of his original 15 - as Honda opted not to change his ICE but only his MGU-H and turbocharger.

Then again, the weekend is still young.