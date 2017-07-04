Site logo

Ferrari goes aggressive at Silverstone

NEWS STORY
04/07/2017

The tyre sets choice for the forthcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone shows a major difference of opinion between the two main title protagonists, Mercedes and Ferrari.

While the German team opts for a conservative approach, seeming to place most of its trust in the yellow-banded soft tyre, Ferrari has gone far more aggressive.

Indeed, with both Ferrari drivers taking 9 sets of the red-banded supersofts, only the McLaren duo and Daniil Kvyat go the extra step and take 10 sets.

Like Ferrari, Carlos Sainz takes 9 sets, while Red Bull and Renault take 8, and Force India, Williams, Haas and Sauber 7, leaving the Silver Arrows as the only team to take just 6 sets.

In terms of the soft tyre, 2016 race winner Lewis Hamilton takes 6 sets, while teammate Valtteri Bottas, the Williams and Sauber duos and Kevin Magnussen each take 5.

The Force India duo take 2 sets of the mediums each, as do Bottas and Romain Grosjean.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss