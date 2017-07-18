Leclerc to drive Ferrari at Hungary test

F2 champion elect Charles Leclerc is to drive the Ferrari at the forthcoming test at the Hungaroring.

The Monegasque, who is currently leading the F2 championship by 67 points, with four Feature Race wins and one Sprint victory, revealed the news on Twitter.

"Very happy to announce that I'll be driving 1 day for Ferrari during the F1 tests after the Hungaroring GP," he tweeted.

The Ferrari Academy Driver is currently Development Driver for the Scuderia, having fulfilled a similar role with Haas in 2016, though it was with the Maranello outfit that he made his F1 debut, driving the SF16-H at the post British GP test.

He subsequently drove the Haas in the Friday morning sessions in Hungary, Germany and Brazil, missing the post-Abu Dhabi test in order that he might concentrate on the final rounds of the GP3 championship, due to take place at the Yas Marina a week later.

Though he was a DNF in the Feature Race and only 9th in the Sprint, he still secured the title by 25 points from Alexander Albon.

His domination of F2 this season leaves Ferrari with a problem, for though the 19-year-old is clearly destined for F1, probably as soon as next season, would the Maranello outfit take a massive gamble and place him alongside Sebastian Vettel - assuming he stays - or, more likely seek to place him with Haas, or Sauber should the Honda deal fall apart.