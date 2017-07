British GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

As is typical of Fridays, Scuderia Ferrari drivers had a lot of things to get through in the two practice sessions. For what it's worth on a day in which neither points nor grid places are given, P2 ended with Kimi setting the third fastest lap time of 1'28"828, with Seb a close fourth at 1'28"956.

A new engine had been fitted to the SF70H since morning and different fuel levels were tested during both sessions.

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a pretty decent day, a bit more straightforward session than on other occasions, and we had no issues. Since this morning the feeling had been ok, but obviously at the beginning there was a bit of guesswork with the conditions, as always when you first run at a track. It could have been a bit better, but it was not too bad either. Tomorrow will be a different day, we can only try to do our best and I'm sure we can improve. In qualifying and mainly on Sunday we'll see if it is enough."

Sebastian Vettel: "Today for us it was a bit mixed of ups and downs. This morning we had difficulties with the balance to start with, but overall I think we improved the car at the end of the session. On Friday you don't seek much the performance and this new engine has a lot of miles to do, so we try to save it. It's working well and we didn't have problems. But we still have to do more and to improve. We have a lot of things to look at. Mercedes looks quick but it's not a surprise. The track today was too slippery and tricky, but I think we can get better tomorrow.

"Today, I tried the Shield cockpit protection. The vision is not very good and I think it's because of the curvature that creates a bit of distortion. We had a run plan but I didn't like it too much. I couldn't see much, but at the end it was fun to drive."