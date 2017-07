Austrian GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

It was a very lively and close qualifying session right up to a few minutes to the end, when the Austrian Grand Prix public was deprived of witnessing most drivers' last runs because of a yellow flag sector. At the end of the qualifying hour, drivers Seb Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen ended up second and fourth respectively; but since Lewis Hamilton has been handed a penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, Kimi will start tomorrow's race from third slot on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel: "In the second run I was hoping to jump Bottas and I think I could have done better, but in the end I am pretty happy with my lap; the car is very good. Mercedes is always very quick in qualifying, but today we were close. I think it should be fine tomorrow. It will be a long race and many things can happen. The most important thing is that the car was good in qualifying. We will try to do our race and look forward. For sure it will be tough, but let's see what we can do."

Kimi Raikkonen: "The whole weekend had been quite tricky so far and yesterday, for certain reasons, we did not have a very good day. This morning, we basically started from zero. The feeling with the car was getting better and better, but it was not easy to recover from yesterday. The qualifying session was a bit messy, with the traffic and the yellow flags. I'm not very happy overall, but considering how tricky it has been , third place is not bad. It could have been much worse. Later this evening and tomorrow morning we will go through all the different scenarios and we'll try to pick the best one, depending on what happens in the first lap, how the weather will be and other factors."