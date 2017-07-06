Hamilton and Vettel to face off at press conference

Credit to the FIA's Matteo Bonciani who has got the Austrian Grand Prix weekend off to the best possible start by arranging today's opening press conference so that we see championship protagonists and Baku headline grabbers, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, take centre stage.

What is usually a non-event, with drivers asked numerous pointless questions which they are forced to respond to with stereotypical, PR-friendly answers, should see some fun and games, as the two, egged on by an eager bunch of journos, relive those moments of madness two weeks ago on the streets of Baku.

While Hamilton labelled Vettel's actions a "disgrace" and the worst possible example to the young, Vettel, who initially denied all responsibility and said the Briton should have been punished, will have to make a public apology whilst enduring a lecture on ethics from the British press.

Caught in the middle will be Kevin Magnussen, whose Baku exploits will get the most cursory of mentions, while part two sees Felipe Massa joined by Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen, who, if nothing else, should give Renault a hard time.

And the fun doesn't stop there, for tomorrow sees Ferrari's Maurizio Arrivabene and Toto Wolff in the spotlight, the Italian keen to play down everything this year while his Austrian rival is delighted the gloves are finally off. The pair are joined by Pirelli's Mario Isola.

Part two sees Franz Tost and Guenther Steiner joined by an, as yet, un-named representative from Sauber.

Let battle begin.