Wolff: Baku a "closed chapter"

In the aftermath of Baku, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff probably spoke for many of us when he admitted that he was delighted to finally see the gloves removed by the two title protagonists and that the bromance of the preceding races was at an end.

"They are warriors!" he told the official F1 website. "In the race you are at war! You don't want to miss out on anything.

"During the race they are 'enemies'," he continued, "and it can get very emotional if you think that somebody is doing something to you. This sport needs rivalry, and what we have seen today has the ingredients of a great championship. Those who fight for the title cannot be friends, so what can remain is respect. Maybe we've seen the limitations of that respect."

As he looks forward to the resumption of war in the Styrian mountains this weekend, the Austrian insists it is time to move on from the battle of Baku.

"Every great Formula One season is marked by a great rivalry," he says. "Last year it was our internal battle between Lewis and Nico and this year it seems that the fight is on between Ferrari and Mercedes and Lewis and Sebastian.

"As calm as it started, it was only a matter of time until the rivalry would eventually become more fierce and controversial," he admits. "That moment happened in Baku and we saw the results of that tension on track.

"We have moved passed that moment now and it is a closed chapter," he adds. "The hearing on Monday was between the FIA and Sebastian and it reached the conclusion we have all seen. Our focus since Baku has been on our own shortcomings, reviewing both the design and procedures around our headrest which cost Lewis the win two weeks ago.

"There is great respect between Mercedes and Ferrari, two iconic motor racing brands, not only because of the challenging battle on track but because we are pushing for the same goal: to see Formula One flourish."