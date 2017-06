And with that the mutual respect-fest was over

We all knew it was only a matter of time, but on the streets of Baku this afternoon, the mutual respect-fest that has marked the 2017 season thus far appeared to come to an end.

What initially appeared to be a minor incident, with Sebastian Vettel running into the back of title rival Lewis Hamilton as the race resumed after the first Safety Car period subsequently turned out to be something a little more serious... though it has kicked new life into the title fight.

At the time of the incident, the German claimed the Briton had "brake tested" him, deliberately slowing in an attempt to cause the Ferrari driver problems.

However, as officials announced they were to investigate the incident, television replays showed that in the moments after the alleged 'brake test', Vettel pulled alongside the Mercedes driver and drove into him whilst also gesticulating.

Having examined video evidence while the race was still in progress, the stewards deemed that Vettel "drove alongside and then steered into" Hamilton, a manoeuvre they felt was "potentially dangerous".

In addition to a ten second stop and go penalty the German was given three penalty points, thereby bringing his total for the twelve month period up to nine.

Told of the penalty, Vettel twice asked his team what he had done to warrant it, while Hamilton argued with (race director) Charlie Whiting that the punishment wasn't enough.

While the penalty, combined with the fact that Hamilton was heading towards a comfortable win, looked set to diminish Vettel's title lead, the Briton was subsequently forced to make an extra pit stop after his headrest became loose.

At the end of an afternoon of high drama, it was to be expected that there would be further fireworks as both drivers gave their side of the story.

"Deliberately driving into another driver and getting away pretty much scot-free as he still came fourth, I think that's a disgrace," said Hamilton.

"I think he disgraced himself today," he continued. "Imagine all the young kids that are watching Formula One today and see that kind of behaviour from a four-time world champion. I think that says it all.

"If he wants to prove that he's a man, I think we should do it out of the car face to face," he added. "Driving dangerously, which can put another driver at risk, if we had been going fast it could've been a lot worse.

"It definitely sets a precedent within F1," he insisted, "and it does for all the young kids that are watching us drive and conduct ourselves. They've seen today how a four-time champion behaves and I think, hopefully, that doesn't ripple into the younger categories."

Referring to the alleged brake test, he said: "Like all the other restarts, I slowed down in the same spot. He was obviously sleeping and drove into the back of me. That wasn't, for me, an issue."

"I wasn't happy with the brake-testing," insisted Vettel. "I drove alongside him and raised my hand to say that is not the way to do it and we had a little contact."

"I didn't run into the back of him on purpose," he continued. "I damaged my wing; he had a little damage as well.

"His restart was really good, I didn't think it was necessary. The problem is me right behind getting ready and all the other cars. He did something similar a couple of years ago in China at the restart. It is not the way to do it.

"The leader dictates the pace," he argued, "but we were exiting the corner, he was accelerating and then he braked so much that I was braking as soon as I saw and I could not stop in time and ran into the back of him. That was just not necessary.

"I don't have a problem with him," added the German. "It is just one action today that was wrong. I am willing to sort it out with him. I don't think there is much to sort out.

"I will talk to him when you are not there," he said, referring to the media, "and then we move on."

Asked if the title fight will now be a no-holds barred affair, Hamilton said: "Not for me. I am going keep to going. We had the upper hand this weekend. We can continue to move forwards in the future. Through difficult times true colours show, so it is a good day for me."