Azerbaijan GP: Starting Grid

25/06/2017

Amended starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Bottas Mercedes
3 Raikkonen Ferrari
4 Vettel Ferrari
5 Verstappen Red Bull
6 Perez Force India
7 Ocon Force India
8 Stroll Williams
9 Massa Williams
10 Ricciardo Red Bull
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso
12 Magnussen Haas
13 Hulkenberg Renault
14 Wehrlein Sauber
15 Sainz Toro Rosso
16 Grosjean Haas
17 Ericsson Sauber
18 Vandoorne McLaren
19 Alonso McLaren
20 Palmer Renault

Sainz: 3 place grid penalty for causing a collision (Canadian Grand Prix)

Alonso: 40 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Vandoorne: 30 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Vandoorne: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

