Azerbaijan GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Sainz: 3 place grid penalty for causing a collision (Canadian Grand Prix)

Alonso: 40 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Vandoorne: 30 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Vandoorne: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

