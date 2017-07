Austrian GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

A short burst of rain between P1 and P2 did not prevent Scuderia Ferrari drivers from going through their planned programme, as the afternoon session stayed dry throughout. Sebastian ended up P2 and Kimi P6 in a session where familiarisation was more crucial than lap times.

Sebastian Vettel: "Today we did a lot of laps and learnt a lot about the car. We had a good feel with it and that is what we need. So, we'll see what we can do tomorrow. We understood the problems we had in Baku, but here it's completely different. The weather and the asphalt temperature are not the same as they were there. Today it is still difficult to judge, but the car is very good and we made some improvements. We proceed step by step; tomorrow we'll have another free practice session and then we'll see."



Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a very normal day, trying different solutions and seeing how they went. We struggled a bit with some things, but we know what is going on and we should be able to fix it. It was one of those Fridays, not great and not bad either. Obviously it could have been a bit better and straightforward, but it's only the first day of practice. I don't think it will be very difficult with tires as long as we do the normal things; it's a very similar story as any other race. Now we have to go through everything and improve for tomorrow."