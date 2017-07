Ferrari waiting on Vettel

While much of the focus in terms of who goes where in 2018 has focussed on Fernando Alonso, not to mention McLaren's engine supply and even, more recently, Carlos Sainz, it should not be forgotten that Sebastian Vettel is one of several drivers whose current contract expires this year.

Though leading the world championship, the German has yet to commit to Ferrari for 2018, and while an ever-increasing number of drivers are linked with the team - what with Kimi Raikkonen on a one-year deal - Vettel has a major role in the annual game of 'F1 musical chairs'.

Visiting Spielberg, where he witnessed Vettel finish a strong second, Ferrari president, Sergio Marchionne, admitted that he is keen to retain the German.

"I made it very clear that if he wants to stay then we'll just renew," he told reporters. "It's up to him."

Speaking after the race, amidst media speculation that Vettel already has an agreement with Mercedes, Marchionne played up the pressure his team is putting its German rivals under.

"It was very close," he said. "We are there and our German friends know it... they can feel us breathing down their necks, but we will cut this little gap.

"I am much happier than I was in the past," he added. "The boys know we have started the job and we must carry it through to the end."

