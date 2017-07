Austrian GP: Race notes - Ferrari

Maurizio Arrivabene: It was a very close race, which, once again showed that Ferrari is on the pace. Sebastian was able to fight for the win right to the very last corner, having produced a great drive. It was a shame for Kimi, who already on the opening lap, ran wide at turn 3 while fighting with Ricciardo. If not for that, with the car he had today, he too could have had a good race. The next race at Silverstone is just a few days away and as usual, we will be working flat out to prepare for it.

Sebastian Vettel: Today I struggled in the first stint with the first set of tires, the Ultrasofts. I think they were just getting too hot. Then the clouds came in and the balance of the car improved. That's why I think we were starting to get quicker. It was a shame that we couldn't win, because we were close. We learnt more about the car in these days and there are many positive aspects regarding this race, but I feel like I could have won today and I didn't, so I am not entirely happy. At the beginning of the race I was just not quick enough. The pace was there, but the balance wasn't. I like this place, which has a lot of history and it's the place where I drove a racing car for the first time, in 2003. It's a long time ago, but I still have beautiful memories. And now I am already looking forward to going to Silverstone.

Kimi Raikkonen: In the first part of the race we had some difficulties with the balance of the car. I struggled a little bit with the first set of tires at the beginning, but then it was getting better and better. The second set was fine: at the beginning of the last stint the car felt very good and we had good speed, but at that point we were too far behind to try to recover. As the tires were getting older we obviously started to go slower, but we were still doing good lap times and the balance was improving. Overall, though, it was not a very easy weekend.