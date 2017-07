Vettel left unimpressed by Shield

The Shield's public debut today left Sebastian Vettel feeling not only unimpressed but dizzy.

The device, which the FIA is seeking to introduce next year, having ruled out the Halo and Red Bull's Aeroscreen, made its public debut in today's opening session at Silverstone.

However, Sebastian Vettel, who had the dubious honour of being the first driver to try the device, was singularly unimpressed.

"I tried it this morning, and I got a bit dizzy," he told Sky Sports F1.

"Forward vision is not very good," he revealed, "I think it's because of the curvature, you get quite a bit of distortion. Plus you get quite a bit of downwash down the straight pushing the helmet forward."

Indeed, yesterday's first shots of the device were noticeable for the reflected glare, and onboard shots during Vettel's run suggested a similar issue from inside the cockpit.

Furthermore, back in the garage, the German had great difficulty reading the timing monitor placed on his car.

"We had a run plan with it but I didn't like it so we took it off," he admitted, also confirming that getting out of the car presented issues. "It doesn't help. Getting in doesn't matter. I think getting out it's more about getting used to it, it's not the main thing. It's probably more about getting used to it," he added.

The FIA plans another trial at Monza after which a decision will be taken on whether to introduce it next year.

That said, at a time a number of drivers have expressed doubts as to whether such a device is even needed, it is understood that the drivers' 'union', the GPDA, has not been consulted on the matter.