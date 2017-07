New blow for British race fans

Following a number of recent terror attacks in Britain, not least that on fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May which left 23 dead and over 200 injured, security has been tightened at all music and sporting events.

Heightened security measures for this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone however are likely to transform the event for many, as officials at the track are banning almost all the items usually brought into the circuit by fans.

An update issued by organisers (link) warns that: "For security reasons at this year’s event people entering the event will be subject to extra random searches of their bags and their person. This will make entering the venue slower than in previous years.

"In order to facilitate quicker access can we please ask that you only bring one bag into the venue that it is no bigger than a standard rucksack (max 20-litre capacity). You WILL NOT be admitted into the venue if you bring bags bigger than the max capacity."

"We do appreciate that you’re going to be with us on site for most of the day, but the less you bring, the quicker you’ll get through the gates. We encourage you to pack as little as you can and only bring essentials. It really will make things quicker. Once on site you will have access to free water and we have a massive range of food outlets that cater for every taste.

"As you approach the gates your bags will need to be accessible for searches so could we please ask that you have your coat and your bag open to facilitate a search. Please be patient if there are queues, and please cooperate with any security requests and searches. We aim to get you in as quick as we can. The less you bring the quicker you will get through.

"Could we also please ask, as an additional security measure that you put luggage tags on all of your bags with your name and mobile number, so that it can be easily identified. Please don’t at any time leave your bag or personal belongings unattended.

"If you leave the venue to go back to your car or campsite then please ensure you have a pass out stamp as your ticket stub won’t allow you back in.

"We will have lots of security staff, police and Racemakers on site so if you have any questions or concerns then please don’t hesitate to speak to them, they will only be too happy to help."

With baggage limited to "rucksack" size bags only, out will go the traditional beer coolers, picnic baskets and even camera cases, while fans that contacted Pitpass are concerned that the ban also includes the fold-up chairs that many in General Admission take into the track for comfort over the course of the weekend and all the usual paraphernalia members of the public want at hand at such events.

Furthermore, the news that food and drink will essentially be limited to that on sale inside the track, is not going down well.

A request for a more information from organisers has thus far gone unanswered.