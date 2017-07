British GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

Changing weather conditions made qualifying for the British Grand Prix ever more difficult, but Scuderia Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel emerged from the battle with second and third best time respectively.

Kimi Raikkonen: "In qualifying the handling of my car was better than any other time this weekend and I was really happy with that. Obviously we always want to finish higher, but today we got more or less what we could. In Q1, with the intermediate tires on a damp track, the conditions were a bit tricky. It was very slippery, but it was not wet everywhere and the tires wore out very quickly. Luckily we did the last run at the right time and it was ok. After that, the track was getting better and better. My last lap felt good, but it was still a bit tricky to know where to go because it was still a bit damp here and there; so I took it quite easily at first and then decided to push a bit more. The feeling that I got with my car today was nice, so I'm looking forward to tomorrow and I hope that in the race we can improve. Usually, we are a bit stronger on Sunday."

Sebastian Vettel: "We are quite happy with the result and our performance was good. I think it will be tough tomorrow considering that Mercedes has been very quick for the whole weekend. Our car today was good and felt amazing, so overall I am happy. The track was not really wet and it was good fun to drive, I just found a bunch of cars ahead of me in my last run, but otherwise I think we improved the car a lot over the weekend, also in qualifying trim, and that's what really counts."