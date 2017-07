British GP: Race notes - Ferrari

Maurizio Arrivabene: Even if the reasons are obvious, complaining about losing a second and a fourth place is not Ferrari's style. Today, the hard fact is that we lost a lot of points in both the Constructors' and Drivers' championships. We leave here, set on improving quickly, with humility and determination.

Kimi Raikkonen: My race wasn't going too bad until a few laps before the end. I suddenly had the problem, my front left tire let go with no warning; the air stayed in the tire but the rubber part, came off. It's disappointing because without that issue the second place was secured, and we deserved a better result. We had made some changes to the car and they seemed to have improved the feeling. When it's like this you are confident and you can push; I hope that it will be a similar story in the future races. However, today we were lacking a little bit of speed against our rivals. We did what we could but obviously there's some work to be done to catch up the Mercedes in places like this. This is definitely not our strongest type of circuit. I'm interested to see what happens in the next race, I guess the Hungarian track should suit our car better.

Sebastian Vettel: It was a difficult race. The brakes got fire on the grid and I think this is the reason why I had no grip at the start: they were too hot. During the last laps, after the problem with the front left tire, I tried to get the car back and recover some points. It was difficult today because I was stuck at the beginning behind Max, but I am not the one to judge what happened between him and me. After that I think the pace was good, considering the fact that I was on the Soft tires. Valtteri was on other compound, the Supersofts, so it was clear that he would have been strong. Today was not a great day, but we'll see what happens in Hungary, on a different track.