Ultrasofts to make Mexico debut

Pirelli's ultrasoft tyre is to make its Mexico City debut later this year.

Announcing the compounds for the late October race, the Italian manufacturer has revealed that, as at the Circuit of the Americas a week earlier, the P Zero Purple Ultrasoft, Red Supersoft and Yellow soft will be used, a step softer than 2016.

One set of supersoft and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, thus making up 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds

Grand Prix Ultra Soft Super Soft Soft Medium Hard Australia X X X China X X X Bahrain X X X Russia X X X Spain X X X Monaco X X X Canada X X X Azerbaijan X X X Austria X X X Britain X X X Hungary X X X Belgium X X X Italy X X X Singapore X X X Malaysia X X X Japan X X X USA X X X Mexico X X X

The regulations mean that the tyre sets choice for the long-haul events has to be made by the teams 14 weeks in advance, whereas for the European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.